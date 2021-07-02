Comparing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 117.16 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -14.83 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 521.08 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Romeo Power.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

