COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

