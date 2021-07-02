Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.56. Compugen shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 3,880 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Compugen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Compugen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

