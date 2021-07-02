Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.56. Compugen shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 3,880 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Compugen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Compugen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
