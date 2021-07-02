Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CFXTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CFXTF stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

