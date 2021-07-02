Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CFXTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CFXTF stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

