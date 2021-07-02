ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.55.

COP opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of -419.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

