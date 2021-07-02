ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

