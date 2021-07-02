Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CWCO stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

