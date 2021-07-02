Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $266.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.03 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.