Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.41

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 28735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Citigroup lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $34,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

