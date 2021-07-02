Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139,766 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Neonode were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neonode by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 99,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. Neonode Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

