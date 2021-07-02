Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 155,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 616,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

