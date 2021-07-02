Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

