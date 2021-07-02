Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.89. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 477 shares traded.
CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
