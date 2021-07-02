Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.89. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 477 shares traded.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.