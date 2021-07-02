CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

