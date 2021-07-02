CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report $160.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.21 million and the highest is $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $648.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $695.78 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

COR traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $134.08. 367,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

