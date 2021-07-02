Cormark Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Karora Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Karora Resources stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.04.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

