Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $3,656,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.