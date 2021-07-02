Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $3,656,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
