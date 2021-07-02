Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $401.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $394.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $304.60 and a 52 week high of $400.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

