Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 3.3%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 33,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,563,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after buying an additional 207,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $47,668,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

