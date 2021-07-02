Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.140 EPS.

Coupa Software stock opened at $262.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.46. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $253,901.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $36,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

