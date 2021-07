Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $41.52 on Friday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

