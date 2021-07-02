Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $41.52 on Friday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

