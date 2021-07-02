Covalent (CQT) Hits Market Cap of $15.80 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $15.80 million and $3.94 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00127725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,236.92 or 0.99999282 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

