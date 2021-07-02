Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 98.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

