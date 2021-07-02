Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.54 ($78.28).

1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

