Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

COWN stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72. Cowen has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the period.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

