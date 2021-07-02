Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

