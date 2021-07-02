Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $129,735,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $53,461,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

