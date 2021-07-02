Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,456 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

