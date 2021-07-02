Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,067 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Nordson worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 37.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.