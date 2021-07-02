Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CIK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 1,748,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

