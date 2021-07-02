Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.