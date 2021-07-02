Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £72.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,370.99. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.