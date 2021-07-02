Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 14,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

