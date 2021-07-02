Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,379.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

