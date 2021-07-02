Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 682.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRQDF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,654. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.

Get Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.