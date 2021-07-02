Credits (CS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $523,647.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $523,647.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.