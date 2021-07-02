Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRLBF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 265,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,457. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

