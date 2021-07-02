CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $153.95 and last traded at $154.44. 38,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,254,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.89.

Specifically, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

