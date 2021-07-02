Critical Survey: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Columbia Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.55 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -101.88 Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.70 $115.71 million $1.52 11.53

Columbia Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 3 6 8 0 2.29 Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.70%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus price target of $17.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -91.11% -13.76% -6.93% Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60%

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

