Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Reduced by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 383,375 shares during the quarter. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $116.45. 11,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.