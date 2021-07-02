Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 76.34%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

