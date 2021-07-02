CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Up to $18.74

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $19.16. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

