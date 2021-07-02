Crypton 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $468.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Crypton has a total market cap of $524,945.69 and approximately $468.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044883 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,038,834 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.