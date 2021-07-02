Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0387 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $900,808.89 and $70,051.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00137241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00169288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.20 or 1.00659246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,283,634 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

