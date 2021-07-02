CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVD. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €54.76 ($64.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.84. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 1-year high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

