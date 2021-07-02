Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $77.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Culp posted sales of $64.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $323.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $339.75 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $346.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

