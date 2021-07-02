Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $423.65. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

