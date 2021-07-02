Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 838 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.