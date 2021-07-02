Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 477 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $273.36. 23,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.86 and a fifty-two week high of $273.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

