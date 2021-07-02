Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $285.41 and a 12-month high of $395.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

